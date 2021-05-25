Project Highlights: Pakistan - “Institutional strengthening and support in hazard, livelihood and vulnerability (HLV) assessment and livelihood elements of the Community Based Disaster Risk Management Programme” (OSRO/PAK/601/UK)

Objective:

To increase the capacity of communities and the Government to reduce disaster risk through better planning, preparedness, response and resource allocation at the governmental and community levels.

Key partners:

Department of Agriculture, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Beneficiaries reached:

5 638 farmers; 1 262 government and technical staff representing the Department of Agriculture, NDMA, PDMAs, DDMAs, Department of Education and 14 Community Based Disaster Risk Management consortium partners; and indirectly benefiting 630 villages (107 500 households [720 250 people]).

Activities implemented:

Developed and adopted provincial agro-ecological zone documents, provincial agriculture stress index systems, provincial drought operational plans, resilient value chain strategies, documentation of agricultural resilience building initiatives (ARBIs), an E-school safety module and 2020 Monsoon Contingency Plan for district and provincial governments.

Trained 5 095 people in collaboration with UNDP and WFP, with 4 640 people trained on climate-smart agriculture (CSA); 330 on disaster risk reduction (DRR), climate change adaptation and early warning needs assessment; and 125 on emergency response.

Demonstrated 26 ARBI practices by means of 154 CSA demonstration plots.

Formed 27 Climate Smart Villages and 343 Farmer Field Schools/Women Open Schools/Livestock Farmer Field Schools, benefiting 5 638 farmers.

Provided 50 ultra-low volume sprayers and 1 300 items of personal protective equipment to the Government, and trained 807 agricultural extension staff on desert locust control.

Regularly convened Steering and Management Committee meetings to ensure effective governance and oversight.

Established Technical Support Groups at the district level.

Put in place provincial and district agriculture disaster and climate risk management operational plans, provincial and district CSA profiles, DRR plans and District Emergency Operational Centres, provincial working groups on public private partnership and three provincial hackathons on disaster preparedness and response.

Impact: