Profiling of Slums and Underserved Areas of Peshawar City of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan

Executive Summary

Health is one of the primary rights of Humans as defined by one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN), “Goal – 3 Good Health and Well-being: To ensure healthy living and promote well-being for all at all ages.” Pakistan as one of the member states of the UN has committed to achieve SDGs by 2030. The efforts so far have been satisfied with some successes and failures, and lessons learned from the performance on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

Pakistan is focusing on bringing continuous improvements in the health sector through reforms and policies entailing towards collaborative mechanisms by involving international, national, and provincial stakeholders.

The objective of this report is to provide data sets for the population living in slums and, health facilities available, the status of EPI facilities, and the status of vaccination coverage among children residing in slums/underserved areas of Peshawar. It will, further, contribute towards improved policy-making and setting up better public services and health facility programs for the marginalized communities of the province. The data collected for this report was a multi-collaborative effort between UNICEF, UNICEF field office Peshawar, and Provincial EPI cell. The idea behind the collaborative effort was to make the process more participatory and engage the community for a community-driven perspective.

The report is divided into six chapters, where the first chapter introduces the demographics of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with specific focus on Peshawar with their status of health and EPI. Also, it gives the status of basic facilities and challenges faced by the city due to a lack of resources, funds, and urban-rural divide. The second chapter details the methodology. The third chapter presents the profile of the slums/underserved areas, the status of health resources, availability of infrastructure, and social welfare services.

The results of the study give a bleak picture, where more than half the population of Peshawar lives in slums/underserved areas, indicating to unplanned city growth with vulnerable conditions. With the estimate of a total population count of 1.97 million, approximately 76% (1.5 million) live in slums/underserved areas.

More than half of the slums/underserved areas do not have any solid waste disposal system or have inadequate waste disposal system. This, further, hampers the environment conditions and leads the communities towards poor hygiene conditions exposing them to health hazards. In terms of education facilities in slums/underserved areas, the schools are constructed in slums, but they are at a far-off distance from majority, resulting in fewer enrolments, while few slums do not have any kind of schools. Further, no services of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were found in almost all the slums and underserved areas.

Chapter four provides an insight into deplorable infrastructure of health facilities and resources available at the Union Council (UC) level. This chapter highlight key gaps of health and EPI facilities and resources. The fifth chapter assesses the physical infrastructure of EPI facilities located in and around slums/underserved areas. Furthermore, EPI facilities do not have a drinking water facility, no toilets, SOPs are not available, whereas, often some of these facilities operate for less than 6 hours a day. The sixth chapter gives the status of vaccination coverage among children living in slums/underserved areas. The data highlights that various factors hinder the family to get their children vaccinated, like, mother’s education, permission from family, distant health facility, misconceptions regarding vaccination, etc.

The report wraps up by highlighting the major findings and recommendations for improving the health conditions in the slums/underserved areas of Peshawar. The report concludes that in most areas’ residents are living in vulnerability. The housing structures are weak, lack of safe sanitation, and drinking water. Liquid and solid waste management services are unavailable where chances of disease outbreaks are very high.

Realistic micro planning of vaccinators, Community Based Vaccinator (CBV) and LHWs is extremely important for generating demand for health and EPI services. The overall profiles of slums/underserved areas demand an integrated service delivery model and robust mechanisms by government to address the issues holistically and in a coordinated manner.