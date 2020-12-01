Profiles of Slums/Underserved Areas of Quetta City of Balochistan, Pakistan

Executive Summary

While global immunization coverage is increasing progressively, there is still a long way to achieve sustainable development goals in this regard. Pakistan stands 3rd in the top ten countries in the world with high numbers of under and unvaccinated children 1 .UNICEF and World Health Organization report 958000 children unvaccinated 2 in Pakistan against Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTP1) as of July 2019. Within the country, there are regions and provinces with even more vulnerable children such as Balochistan with the lowest immunization rates in the country.

An in-depth profiling of slums and underserved areas of Quetta city located in Balochistan province has been conducted to compile information on the number of slums and underserved areas, availability of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) facilities and health facilities. The profiling also collected information about the types of residents, their housing structures, availability of water and sanitation facilities, schools and social welfare services.

There are 315 slums and underserved areas located in 44% of the 50 Union Councils of Quetta city. 57% slums are not found in any of the government records. Quetta city has 2 Million population out of which 35% lives in slums and underserved areas. 13% residents of these disadvantaged areas are temporarily displaced either in the province or are of other nationalities (mostly Afghans).

In the 315 areas assessed, 60% houses are Kacha (non-concrete). Assessment of water and sanitation conditions reveals that the government water supply is non-existent in 85% slums and underserved areas. In terms of sanitation, it is observed that open defecation is practiced in 9% of the slums, even in areas where toilets are available. Further analysis on the status of drainage system shows that around 84% of the areas have either filthy or choked drains, or they are completely absent. 91% of these areas do not have solid waste disposal system.

Out of the 50 Union Councils, 20% Union Councils do not have any health facility. Similarly, 18% Union Councils do not have EPI facility. 64% slums/underserved areas do not have outreach vaccination services. 67% slums/underserved areas are not covered by Lady Health Workers (LHWs). 48% EPI facilities are without gender segregated waiting areas. Drinking water is not available in 48% and toilets are not available in 26% of EPI facilities. If toilets are available, they are not gender segregated in 19% of the EPI facilities.

Although informal groups such as Masjid Committees and Jirgas are present in 14% slums/underserved areas, all of the slums/underserved areas do not have any formal Civil Society Organization. 47% slums/underserved areas are without any kind of schools. 89% slums/underserved areas do not have any presence of government social welfare schemes.

For household coverage survey in this research study, a total of 1,782 households with 1,786 mothers and 1,792 children are assessed. On record and recall bases, only 27% children are fully immunized and 46% children are partially immunized. 27% of the children have not received any antigens hence are zero dosed. 43% mothers do not know importance of childhood vaccination. Card retention is found only in 35% of the children.

The report concludes that majority of the slum residents are living under extreme level of vulnerability. The housing structures are weak and access to safe sanitation and water is limited. Liquid and solid waste management services are unavailable hence surroundings in areas under study are extremely unhygienic.

This leads to increased chances of disease outbreaks. The study suggests that realistic micro planning of vaccinators, deployment of community based volunteers and LHWs, and linking socio-economic wellbeing programs with coverage ones is extremely important for generating demand for health and EPI services, and achieving higher coverage rates in slums and underserved areas of Quetta City.