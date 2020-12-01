Profiles of Slums/Underserved Areas of 08 Largest Cities of Pakistan

Profiling of slums in 8 largest cities in the country including 05 cities of Punjab, one city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar), one city of Balochistan (Quetta) and Federal Capital Islamabad

Executive Summary

8 largest cities including 05 cities of Punjab, one city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar), one city of Balochistan (Quetta) and Federal Capital Islamabad house 3114 slums/underserved areas. These slums/underserved areas are located in 76% of the total 626 UCs. Approximately 11.9 Million people reside in slums/underserved areas. 86% inhabitants of such areas are permanent settlers with the remaining 13% are temporarily displaced and 1% belong to other nationalities. 36% slums are found to be unregistered and hence lacked access to basic amenities such as adequate water supply and sanitation systems as well as fully functional health systems. The housing conditions in such vulnerable areas are very poor with the residents living in abysmal and dilapidated housing structures. Around 36% of the housing structures present in slums are Kacha or Kacha-Pacca (mixed).

From the 99% houses having toilets, 51% have traditional/open pit toilets. On an average, 8 people use a single toilet facility. 28% slums/underserved areas do not have drains and where available 49% of them have choked/filthy drains. 75% slums/underserved areas are devoid of access to the government water supply system and hence acquire water through other sources. 25% slums/underserved areas do not have schools. Slums/underserved areas where schools are available, 44% of them are Madrassas and 74% of them are privately run set ups. 31% Union Councils (UCs) do not have Public health facility and 26% UCs do not have any EPI facility. 2% UCs do not have vaccination outreach services and 37% UCs do not have any kind of Nutrition services. 25% UCs are uncovered by Lady Health Workers (LHWs). When these variables are checked in slums/underserved areas, only 7% slums/underserved areas report access to Public/Private health and EPI facilities within 2 kilometers radius. 29% slums/underserved areas report non-provision of outreach vaccination in their respective areas. 58% slums/underserved areas are uncovered by LHWs. Two of the eight cities namely Peshawar (18) and Quetta (6) house 24 Super High Risk Union Councils (SHRUCs) for polio and routine immunization. 83% of them house 212 slums/underserved areas having 0.5 Million population residing in them. Over 90% slums/underserved areas located in SHRUCs report non-presence of health/EPI facilities. 56% of them are uncovered by LHWs.

A holistic assessment of 422 EPI facilities reveal that 59% EPI facilities do not have Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), 36% have inadequate seating capacity and 31% of such facilities do not have gender segregated waiting areas. 35% of them do not have drinking water available and 26% report unavailability of toilets. Toilets of 31% EPI facilities are gender mixed hence a cultural barrier for females for easy use. 18% report shortage of supplies, namely 2% report infrequent shortage of vaccines. 14% work for less than 6 hours a day.

Findings of this report unmask a bitter truth: residents of slums/underserved areas are living in extremely vulnerable and despicable conditions. Their housing structures are dilapidated and weak and access to adequate water and sanitation facilities is meager at best. Adequate channels of waste management system are absent from such areas and low immunity levels among residents are common place with the probability of disease outbreaks being exceptionally high. Keeping in view these reprehensible conditions, it is of utmost importance that realistic micro planning of vaccinators,

Community-Based Volunteers (CBVs) and LHWs is done so that adequate demand for health and EPI facilities can be generated. The holistic profiles of slums/underserved areas call for such a wellintegrated delivery model so that the prevalent issues can be suitably addressed.