Profile: Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) Foundation

INTRODUCTION OF ARTS FOUNDATION

Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) Foundation is a not for profit and an indigenous civil society organization established by a group of young motivated community development and humanitarian professionals, researchers, media persons, human rights activists and concerned citizens who were trying to contribute their time and skills to mainstream marginalized and most vulnerable segments of the society in development process in order to empower women, children, youth, people with disability, transgender, elderly people and minorities. ARTS Foundation exclusively works on humanitarian and community development considerations and its benefits shall be open to all and sundry irrespective of age, gender, religion, race, caste and creed.

ARTS Foundation is committed to serve vulnerable sections of the society through creating, strengthening, and supporting local level community groups and organizations, capacity development intervention, research, action –on-the ground, and influence policies through advocacy, lobbying, networking, training and humanitarian response in emergencies in order to achieve tangible results in sustainable development – development that meets the needs of the present and of future generations as well.

ARTS Foundation is registered under Societies Act XXI of 1860 with the Registrar Joint Stock Companies and Societies, Government of Sindh, Pakistan. Its registration number is 5512 on November 13, 2008 at Hyderabad, Sindh. ARTS Foundation is a PCP Certified organization.