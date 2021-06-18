Press briefing notes on Pakistan - 18 June 2021

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Liz Throssell

Location: Geneva

**Date: **18 June2021

We are encouraged by the Government of Pakistan’s tabling this month of a bill before Parliament to criminalize enforced disappearances.

The proposed legislation would be a major step forward in addressing enforced disappearances, which for decades have been a key human rights concern in Pakistan. We urge Pakistan to take all necessary steps to ensure the bill’s timely passage.

Enforced disappearance is a serious human rights violation that severely increases the risk of torture and arbitrary deprivation of life, and for which there must be accountability.

In this regard, we also urge Pakistan to ratify the International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The UN Human Rights Office stands ready to lend any technical advice or assistance that may be required in adopting the law in line with international standards.

