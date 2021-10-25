Post Distribution Monitoring Report: Food Voucher, Dignity/Hygiene Kit and Jerry Can Distribution MEAL Unit, Care in Pakistan, January 2021

Executive Summary

Flood Emergency Response Umerkot, Sindh, a three months’ project with an overall objective to provide emergency lifesaving food and NFI assistance to flood effected population in district Umerkot. The overall approach of the ERF project was to address the immediate, underlying and basic needs of households through a combination of activities i.e. food commodities, NFI and water.

The object of the study was to validate the supported beneficiaries, assess distribution process and satisfaction of beneficiaries with the intervention. A sample of 63 (10%) was systematic randomly drawn from the population of 600 households.

Findings

The respondents of the survey include 59% men and 41% women with an average age of 41 years and 39 years respectively.

The study shows that the average monthly income of the household was 7507 PKR and average monthly expenses were 11936 per households. The reduction in household’s monthly income as reported by the respondents was 24%.

All (100%) of them confirmed that they have received the voucher from project staff at their village and purchased food items from the vendor’s shop in the main market of Umerkot district. Similarly, all of the respondents received hygiene kits and jerry cans from the partner staff. The hygiene kit includes seven clothes washing soaps, seven bathing soaps, two cotton flannel cloth piece, two jerry cans, one bag and one pair of panties.

The study validated that the project selected the most vulnerable household’s based on the criteria mentioned in the proposal. Out of them, 84% respondents were aware of their inclusion in beneficiaries list.

Before the distribution of voucher, the beneficiaries were provided with the information related to the selection process (56%), which household is selected (26%), explanation about the voucher system (25%), location of shop (32%), time and date of distribution (25%), amount of voucher (41%), other NGOs (29%), documents needed (11%) and how to complain (51%) in case of any issue or feedback.

92% reported that it took 30 minute to one hour to go to the vendor shop, 5% reported 1 hours and 3 hours and 3% reported less than 30 minutes of time. HANDS X-Staff member shared that they have faced problems in selecting vendors to provide food items to the beneficiaries at union council level as well as main market of the district. Village level vendors do not have the capacity to provide food items. The vendors of main market were not ready to provide food items on delayed payment (within one month) against the voucher. Only three vendors were ready to sign the contract with HANDS.

Overall each household had to pay 211 PKR to transport the food items from vendor shop to home and cumulatively 600 households have paid 126,600 PKR as a transportation charges.

A question was asked to know the appropriate support for selected beneficiaries, 52% selected cash option and 48% were happy with the food voucher scheme.

100% respondents confirmed that the amount of voucher was 8500 PKR and they have received flour (40 KG), rice (20 KG), sugar (5 KG), daal chana (Split chickpeas - 63 KG), cooking oil (5 litters and salt (0.8 KG) from the vendor’s shop.

100% mentioned that the quality of each items was very good and the items were very useful and relevant to the needs of households.

During the discussion with the vendors they shared, “We have not yet received the payment against the voucher submitted or food provided to the beneficiaries. HANDS promised to pay us before 28 January 2021 but the payment was not processed till today” One of the vendor shared, “To avoid rush of beneficiaries at the vendor shop, vouchers can be distributed in a systematic way that one village gets food and other village get voucher to get food on very next day”

87% respondents proposed to add tea in food package, 71% proposed chilies, 16% pulses, 40% proposed vegetables and 2% requested for milk. All provided food items were consumed at household level. In contrast to the idea of community voucher the food items and their quantity was specified and beneficiaries had no choice to select other than the listed items or increase or decrease the quantity of any item packaged.

100% respondents shared that staff conduct was appropriate and respectful. 100% were satisfied with quality and quantity of the items provided.