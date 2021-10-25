Post Distribution Monitoring Report: COVID-19 PANDEMIC, Peshawar Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa by CARE International in Pakistan, November 2020

Executive summary

CARE international in Pakistan conducted Post distribution monitoring study in selected union councils of district Peshawar with beneficiaries of food package& Hygiene Kit. The study was conducted to get beneficiaries feedback about the utilization of food package & Hygiene Kit, distribution process, beneficiaries’ selection criteria, relevance, satisfaction about quality and quantity of kit items, feedback and complaint response mechanism, and COVID-19 information/risk communication.

CIP provided response to vulnerable community of district Peshawar, affected due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The project response was targeted to provide immediate need assistance such as food package and hygiene kits to reduce the financial burden on the selected beneficiaries and to increase their resilience to prevent COVID-19.

PDM Study was conducted in four Union Councils Pishtakhara, Nahaqi, Gullbela and Tehkal to cover maximum number of project beneficiaries. Total 100 recipients of food package & Hygiene Kit were interviewed taking 2.5% as sample of the total distribution.

Participants of the study were 55% male and 45% female, with average family size as 7.3, 100% of the respondents have received food package& Hygiene Kit in the month of November.

According to the study, 100% of the reported beneficiaries have received the food package & Hygiene Kit assistance from partner of CIP. It was also reported that all the beneficiaries have received complete items in terms of number and quantity in the food package& Hygiene Kit.

98% of the respondent reported that the distribution process was convenient just 2% respond that Wait was for too long to get the Hygiene Kit and Food package, although 100% respondent reported that staff treated them well, while the food package was delivered at door step. Lack of information sharing was reported about the items in the package, date and time of the distribution and quantity of items by around 20-25% of the participants of the study.

100% of the participants showed satisfaction on the selection process of beneficiaries by the project team while 68% response was recorded that there were households in community who could have benefited but were missed mainly due to their non-availability at home at the time of assessment or criteria was strict for the selection.

According to the study, relevance of the food package assistance was reported by all the participants, showed satisfaction on the quality of kit items, while 14% of the respondents reported that the food package was not enough to fulfill a month long need. Sugar and oil were not sufficient for one month and the common reason was a large family size.

91% of the study participants were aware about the feedback and response mechanism, they also reported telephone number and field staff as the most known method.

100% of the respondents reported that they have receive information about the COVID-19, according to the study, TV and Radio and social media were the most utilized sources to collect information about the disease, while wearing of mask in public places and washing hands with soap are the most reported precautionary measure by the participants.