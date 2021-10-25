Post Distribution Monitoring Report: COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ERF Project - Feb 2021, Pishin Baluchistan by CARE International in Pakistan

Executive Summary

CARE international in Pakistan conducted post distribution monitoring study in selected union councils of district Pishin with the beneficiaries of food package& hygiene kit. The study was conducted to get beneficiary’s feedback on utilization of food package & hygiene kit, distribution process, beneficiaries’ selection criteria, relevance, satisfaction about quality and quantity of kit items, feedback and complaint response mechanism, and COVID-19 information/risk communication.

CIP provided support to the vulnerable community of district Pishin, who were affected due to lock down and spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The support was focused to provide immediate needs such as food package and hygiene kits to reduce the financial burden on the selected beneficiaries and to increase their resilience to prevent COVID-19.

PDM Study was conducted with beneficiaries of eleven (11) villages of Union Council (UC) Bostan, UC Walma, UC Ghaizh. Total 60 recipients of food package & hygiene kit were interviewed considering 5% as a sample out of the total distribution.

67% of the participants of the study were male and 33% were female, with an average family size of 9.2. 100% of the respondents have received food & Hygiene package in the month of December 2020-January 2021.

According to the study, 100% of the reported beneficiaries have received the food package/kit assistance from the partner of CIP. It was also reported that 2% beneficiaries have not received sanitizer while 98% beneficiary have received complete food & hygiene packages in terms of number & quantity.

100% of the respondent reported that the distribution process was convenient, and staff treated them well but the food package was not delivered at door step. They received their food packages at central point of the villages, 28% of beneficiary have reported to receive the information on items of the package while 10% of beneficiary have reported that they did not receive the information about the number of items in food packages & hygiene kit before the distribution.

52% of beneficiary have reported that they have received the information about the date & time of distribution of food packages & hygiene kit, 48% of beneficiary has reported that they did not informed about the date and timing of distribution of the food packages. The staff members informed about the distribution on their arrival at distribution point.

97% beneficiary have reported that they satisfied from the selection process of the beneficiaries while 3% of the beneficiary have showed dissatisfaction with the process of selection of beneficiaries as there were some vulnerable communities, missed in selection process from local community.

100% respondents found it relevance to their needs. Out of them, 95% beneficiary have reported the quality of cooking oil was good, 3% reported the quality of cooking oil was poor while 2% of the beneficiary have reported that the quality of cooking oil was fair.

Only 2% of the beneficiary have reported on the quality of sugar was fair. Moreover 5% of targeted beneficiary have reported that the quality of wheat flour was fair, while 95% of beneficiary have reported the quality of wheat flour was Good.

97% of the beneficiary have reported that the quality of pulses was good and 3% of the beneficiary have reported the quality of pulses was fair. 95% of the targeted beneficiary have reported the quality of soap was good and only 5% of the beneficiary have reported the quality of soap was fair or poor.

68% of the targeted beneficiary have reported that the provided food package was not sufficient for the whole month for a family, while only 32% of the beneficiary reported that the provided food package & hygiene kit was sufficient for a family for a month.

80% of the targeted beneficiary have reported that they did not know or not aware of the complaint & feedback mechanism, only 20% of the targeted beneficiaries have reported that they were aware of it. None of the beneficiary has registered any complain about the selection and provided quality packages on provided sources of complain and feedback mechanism.

92% of targeted beneficiary have reported that they were aware of the COVID-19 through different sources like, relatives, social media, awareness sessions, awareness raising campaign, hospitals, newspapers, publics, announcement on distribution points, mobile phones, TV, Radio etc. Only 8% of targeted beneficiary has reported that they were not aware of the COVID-19.

The most practiced precautionary measures report by the respondents are wearing mask in public places, washing hands with soap for 20 seconds as well as social distance.