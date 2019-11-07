Polio this week as of 6 November 2019

The GPEI is pleased to announce that the UK Government has confirmed its commitment to eradicating polio by pledging a £400 million contribution for the next four years, which will help vaccinate more than 400 million children a year. Read more on the remarkable announcement.

Are you an immunization expert interested in serving on the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on polio? The call for nominations for membership on the working group has now been issued, targeting individuals to submit their nominations.

Want to know the future of polio eradication efforts in Africa? Then stay tuned for a Facebook live interview with Dr Pascal Mkanda, chief polio expert in the WHO African Region, on 08 November 2019 at 10:00am, West Africa Time.