Polio this week as of 6 November 2019
The GPEI is pleased to announce that the UK Government has confirmed its commitment to eradicating polio by pledging a £400 million contribution for the next four years, which will help vaccinate more than 400 million children a year. Read more on the remarkable announcement.
Are you an immunization expert interested in serving on the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on polio? The call for nominations for membership on the working group has now been issued, targeting individuals to submit their nominations.
Want to know the future of polio eradication efforts in Africa? Then stay tuned for a Facebook live interview with Dr Pascal Mkanda, chief polio expert in the WHO African Region, on 08 November 2019 at 10:00am, West Africa Time.
Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives): Afghanistan— one WPV1 case and one WPV1 positive environmental sample; Pakistan— three WPV1 cases and 19 WPV1-positive environmental samples; Angola— 7 cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample; Central African Republic— one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample; Cote d’Ivoire one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample; Ghana two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples; Philippines— one cVDPV2 case and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples.