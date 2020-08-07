Polio this week as of 5 August 2020

*Summary of new **WPV and cVDPV **viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives)*: Afghanistan: two WPV1 positive environmental samples Pakistan: three WPV1 cases, 12 WPV1 positive environmental samples and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample Cameroon: one cVDPV2 case Chad: three cVDPV2 cases Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): two cVDPV2 cases



See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.

cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf].