Polio this week as of 5 August 2020

  • *Summary of new **WPV and cVDPV **viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives)*:
    • Afghanistan: two WPV1 positive environmental samples
    • Pakistan: three WPV1 cases, 12 WPV1 positive environmental samples and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Cameroon: one cVDPV2 case
    • Chad: three cVDPV2 cases
    • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): two cVDPV2 cases

See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.
For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.
cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf].

