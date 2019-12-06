Polio this week as of 4 December 2019
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Report
Published on 06 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Get up to date on the latest news, funding updates and cases numbers with the latest edition of Polio News.
- Are you an amateur filmmaker seeking to tell the story of change-makers through the lens of your smartphone? Or maybe you are part of a production company promoting dialogue around global health challenges and solutions. Wherever you stand, the WHO wants to see your story as part of the “Health for all film festival”. Read more.
- To provide an insight on the status of polio eradication efforts as at September 2019, the WHO Director-General’s report on polio eradication to the upcoming Executive Board (EB) meeting has been published here. Available in six languages, the report summarizes the programmatic, epidemiological and financial challenges to securing a lasting polio-free world.
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives): Afghanistan — one WPV1 case and one WPV1 positive environmental sample; Pakistan — 25 WPV1 positive environmental samples; Angola — 16 cVDPV2 cases and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples.