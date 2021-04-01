Pakistan + 29 more
Polio this week as of 31 March 2021
Miran wanted to be a captain in the army and he eagerly shared this ‘aim of life’ in his essay. After his hopes made it to the page, his teacher immediately shot it down: There was no way he would make it, she told him, because he had polio…Read more
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Afghanistan: five cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Pakistan: two WPV1 and one cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Côte d’Ivoire: 34 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Guinea: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Liberia: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Niger: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Senegal: two cVDPV2 cases and one positive environmental sample
South Sudan: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
