Polio this week as of 30 September 2020

“The more time you can spend getting your shoes dusty walking and working together in the field, the better you will understand the challenges,” Says Dr Sue Gerber, a Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in our latest Women Leaders in Polio Eradication feature.

As part of the GPEI’s ongoing research activities to help achieve and sustain polio eradication, in particular to develop Sabin-IPV and polio vaccine-like particle (VLP) development, we have issued a call for nomination of experts to serve on the WHO polio eradication advisory panel on Sabin-IPV and polio VLP vaccine development.