Pakistan + 25 more
Polio this week as of 30 September 2020
Attachments
“The more time you can spend getting your shoes dusty walking and working together in the field, the better you will understand the challenges,” Says Dr Sue Gerber, a Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in our latest Women Leaders in Polio Eradication feature.
As part of the GPEI’s ongoing research activities to help achieve and sustain polio eradication, in particular to develop Sabin-IPV and polio vaccine-like particle (VLP) development, we have issued a call for nomination of experts to serve on the WHO polio eradication advisory panel on Sabin-IPV and polio VLP vaccine development.
On 19 September 2019, a polio outbreak was declared in the Philippines after a 3-year-old child and several environmental samples tested positive for polioviruses. Fifteen other children have been paralyzed by polio since the outbreak started. To protect children from lifelong paralysis due to polio, vaccination rounds have been conducted in parts of the country. Meet the #HeroesEndingPolio who have been working to combat polio in the Philippines.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Afghanistan: two WPV1 positive environmental samples
Pakistan: one WPV1 case, 9 WPV1 positive environmental samples, three cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Cameroon: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): six cVDPV2 cases
Guinea: seven cVDPV2 cases
Sudan: one cVDPV2 case and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples