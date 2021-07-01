Pakistan + 29 more

Polio this week as of 29 June 2021

  • In October 2020, the Fourth meeting between the National Authorities for Containment (NAC) and Containment Working Group for the Global Commission for Certification (GCC-CWG) was convened to discuss global updates on the Containment workstream programme, COVID-19 implications and Containment programme adjustments, among other issues. The meeting report is now available here.

  • “For global programs to meet their goals and improve health, gender must be addressed at every level, from the household and community to management and organizational leadership.”- Conclusion in the recently published research: The influence of gender dynamics on polio eradication efforts. Read more here.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

    • Nigeria: ten cVDPV2 cases and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Egypt: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

