Polio this week as of 29 June 2021
In October 2020, the Fourth meeting between the National Authorities for Containment (NAC) and Containment Working Group for the Global Commission for Certification (GCC-CWG) was convened to discuss global updates on the Containment workstream programme, COVID-19 implications and Containment programme adjustments, among other issues. The meeting report is now available here.
“For global programs to meet their goals and improve health, gender must be addressed at every level, from the household and community to management and organizational leadership.”- Conclusion in the recently published research: The influence of gender dynamics on polio eradication efforts. Read more here.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Nigeria: ten cVDPV2 cases and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Egypt: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample