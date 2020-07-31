Pakistan + 18 more
Polio this week as of 29 July 2020
As of March 2020, the programme started a spotlight focus on women leaders that have contributed to the efforts of global polio eradication. The “Women Leaders in Polio Eradication” series aims to highlight women’s leadership and their roles across the polio programme, providing insight into their work and life.
Eye on Eradication is a new monthly publication produced by Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s Hub for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Each month, the publication will focus on a different topic related to our collective efforts to eradicate polio from the last two polio-endemic countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan. Take a look at the first edition.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: 10 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: 12 WPV1 positive environmental samples, two cVDPV2 cases and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Ghana: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Chad: Four cVDPV2 cases
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): two cVDPV2 cases
- Guinea: eight cVDPV2 cases