30 Jan 2020

Polio this week as of 29 January 2020

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 29 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (715.84 KB)

  • It is with profound sorrow that the WHO announces the sudden demise of Dr Peter Salama, who passed away on 24 January 2020. Dr Salama contributed to polio eradication at WHO through his work as Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme and most recently as Executive Director of the Division of Universal Health Coverage – Life Course. Read more

  • Want to know more about the new cVDPV2 strategy and nOPV2? have a look at the newly released fact-sheet which provides a summary of the current situation and the new tool under development.

  • With the evolving public health emergency associated with the increase in new emergences of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2, a draft decision has been made available for consideration by the Executive board. Read more

  • Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

    • Afghanistan: three WPV1 positive environmental samples
    • Pakistan: six WPV1 cases, ten WPV1 positive environmental samples, four cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Nigeria: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): two cVDPV2 cases
    • Somalia: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Angola: 15 cVDPV2 cases
    • Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Philippines: one cVDPV1 case

