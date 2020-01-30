Polio this week as of 29 January 2020

It is with profound sorrow that the WHO announces the sudden demise of Dr Peter Salama, who passed away on 24 January 2020. Dr Salama contributed to polio eradication at WHO through his work as Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Programme and most recently as Executive Director of the Division of Universal Health Coverage – Life Course. Read more

Want to know more about the new cVDPV2 strategy and nOPV2? have a look at the newly released fact-sheet which provides a summary of the current situation and the new tool under development.

With the evolving public health emergency associated with the increase in new emergences of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2, a draft decision has been made available for consideration by the Executive board. Read more