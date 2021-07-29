Pakistan + 31 more

Polio this week as of 28 July 2021

  • The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 24 announced an additional US$9.5 million support to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI). The funding will be used to vaccinate approximately 16 million children during door-to-door immunization campaigns in 84 highest-risk districts as well as an additional US$376,000 to provide personal protective equipment against COVID-19 for the frontline campaign workers. Read more...

  • With the latest news, programme and financial updates, the July edition of Polio News is now available. Take a look at the newsletter here.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

    • - Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 environmental sample
      • Gambia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
      • Madagascar : one cVDPV1 positive environmental sample
      • Nigeria: 18 cVDPV2 cases and 12 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
      • Senegal: one cVDPV2 case
      • Uganda : two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

