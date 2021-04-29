Polio this week as of 28 April 2021

The GPEI has released a position statement on the use of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 in light of shelf-life of 12 months or less. The purpose of the statement is to assist governments of countries affected by or at risk of cVDPV2 outbreaks optimize the use of deployed nOPV2 stocks.

“Don’t ask anyone to do something you won’t do yourself” is Ellyn Ogden’s moto. Ellyn has led polio eradication for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) since 1997. Read about her storyin our latest “Women Leaders in Polio Eradication” series.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case

Pakistan: one WPV1 and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

DR Congo: one cVDPV2 case

Liberia: one cVDPV2 case and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Madagascar: three cVDPV1 cases and three cVDPV1 positive environmental samples

Mali: one cVDPV2 case

Nigeria: two cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

Sierra Leone: three cVDPV2 cases

South Sudan: one cVDPV2 case

Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 case