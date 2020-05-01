Pakistan + 20 more
Polio this week as of 28 April 2020
Attachments
- Dear polio eradication supporter, I hope that you and your loved ones are well in this difficult time. As every day brings news of losses and uncertainty, I wish you mental and physical health. Read more…
- The Twenty-fourth meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on theinternational spread of poliovirus was convened by the Director General on 26 March 2020 with committee members only attending via teleconference, supported by the WHO Secretariat. Read the statement from the meeting.
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 case and one WPV1 positive environmental sample
- Pakistan: six WPV1 positive environmental samples, two cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Cote d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case and six cVDPV2 positive environmental sample