Polio this week as of 27 January 2020
Meeting virtually at this week’s WHO Executive Board (EB), global health leaders and ministers of health urged for concerted and emergency efforts to finally rid the world of polio, noting a global and collective responsibility to finish the disease once and for all. Delegates also reiterated their support for the sustainable transitioning of polio assets, recognizing that successful polio transition and polio eradication are twin goals. Read more…
The first Polio News edition of 2021 is now out containing the latest programme updates, news and donor information.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: 9 WPV1 positive environmental samples and six cVDPV2 cases
- Afghanistan: 18 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Burkina Faso: three cVDPV2 cases
- Mali: seven cVDPV2 cases
- Yemen: one cVDPV1 case