Polio this week as of 26 October 2021

On 25 October, the GPEI marked World Polio Day with this year’s theme being “Delivering on a promise”. Several online events were held to mark the day including a discussion on ‘Role of Women in Polio Eradication’ hosted by UNICEF which included a number of speakers. The recording of the event is available here.

It has been 30 years since the countries of the Americas defeated polio back in 1991. Read more on what 30 years without the disease means for the Region and the world.

While tremendous progress has been made in the fight against polio, wild poliovirus remains endemic to two countries and the threat of cVDPV outbreaks continues to loom. Watch this animation to learn how the GPEI intends to reinvigorate polio prevention and outbreak response with the bold new Strategy for 2022-2026.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

– Cameroon: one cVDPV2 case

– Guinea-Bissau: three cVDPV2 cases

– Madagascar: one cVDPV1 case and eight positive environmental samples

– Mauritania: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

– Nigeria: 42 cVDPV2 cases and two positive environmental samples

– Senegal: one cVDPV2 case and one positive environmental sample