Polio this week as of 26 May 2021
Attachments
The twenty-eighth meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on theinternational spread of poliovirus was convened by the WHO Director-General on 4 May 2021 with Committee members and advisers attending via video conference, supported by the WHO Secretariat. The meeting statement is now available here.
Understanding gender-related barriers to immunization is essential to achieve polio eradication. But what is gender? What is the difference between gender and sex? How do sex and gender influence health, including immunization? This newly released Q&A examines the links between gender and health, highlighting WHO’s ongoing work to address gender-related barriers to healthcare, advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity, and achieve health for all.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Pakistan: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case
Congo: one cVDPV2 case
DR Congo: five cVDPV2 cases
Guinea: one cVDPV2 case
Liberia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Madagascar: three cVDPV1 cases and one cVDPV1 positive environmental sample
Mali: one cVDPV2 case
Tajikistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples