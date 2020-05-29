Polio this week as of 26 May 2020

In 2003, Melissa Corkum received a call that would change her life. The World Health Organization wanted to interview her for a position in their polio eradication team. Like most people who are hearing about polio eradication for the first time, the story compelled her, and she packed her bags. Read more…

"The road to the mountain village was rough. It's only 50 kilometers, but it took more than 3 hours," says Dr Fatima Ismail, a disease surveillance officer working in Somaliland. "We were bouncing in the car."

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples): Afghanistan: three WPV1 positive environmental samples and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and four WPV1 positive environmental samples Niger: three cVDPV2 cases Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case Ethiopia: four cVDPV2 cases Ghana: three cVDPV2 cases Togo: one cVDPV2 case Côte d’Ivoire: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples



See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.

