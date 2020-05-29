Pakistan + 21 more
Polio this week as of 26 May 2020
- In 2003, Melissa Corkum received a call that would change her life. The World Health Organization wanted to interview her for a position in their polio eradication team. Like most people who are hearing about polio eradication for the first time, the story compelled her, and she packed her bags. Read more…
- “The road to the mountain village was rough. It’s only 50 kilometers, but it took more than 3 hours,” says Dr Fatima Ismail, a disease surveillance officer working in Somaliland. “We were bouncing in the car.” Read more…
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: three WPV1 positive environmental samples and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and four WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Niger: three cVDPV2 cases
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case
- Ethiopia: four cVDPV2 cases
- Ghana: three cVDPV2 cases
- Togo: one cVDPV2 case
- Côte d’Ivoire: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
See country sections below for more details.
NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.
For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.
cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf]