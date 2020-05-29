Pakistan + 21 more

Polio this week as of 26 May 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • In 2003, Melissa Corkum received a call that would change her life. The World Health Organization wanted to interview her for a position in their polio eradication team. Like most people who are hearing about polio eradication for the first time, the story compelled her, and she packed her bags. Read more
  • “The road to the mountain village was rough. It’s only 50 kilometers, but it took more than 3 hours,” says Dr Fatima Ismail, a disease surveillance officer working in Somaliland. “We were bouncing in the car.” Read more
  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
    • Afghanistan: three WPV1 positive environmental samples and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and four WPV1 positive environmental samples
    • Niger: three cVDPV2 cases
    • Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): one cVDPV2 case
    • Ethiopia: four cVDPV2 cases
    • Ghana: three cVDPV2 cases
    • Togo: one cVDPV2 case
    • Côte d’Ivoire: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.

cVDPV definition: see document “Reporting and classification of vaccine-derived polioviruses” at [pdf]

Related Content