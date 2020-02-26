Pakistan + 20 more
Polio this week as of 26 February 2020
Attachments
- Do you wish to become a member of the Polio Transition Independent Monitoring Board? If so, you are invited to send in your application by 11 March 2020. Details of role requirements can be found here.
- To know more about the state of poliovirus surveillance and the opportunities explored to enhance surveillance in priority areas, take a look at the newly released 2019 Global Polio Surveillance Status Report.
- Get up to date on the latest news, funding updates and cases numbers with the latest edition of Polio News.
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
- Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and 14 WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Central African Republic: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Benin: one cVDPV2 case
- Ghana: six cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Togo: two cVDPV2 cases