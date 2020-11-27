Polio this week as of 25 November 2020

Fahima Ahmed Hassan is a 25-year-old community mobilizer who goes the extra mile to ensure parents of children under the age of five are informed of Somalia’s polio vaccination campaigns and are ready for their children to be vaccinated. Read about Fahima and other Community mobilizers who build trust with communities ahead of crucial vaccination campaigns.

The GPEI has published an Interim guidance document on the use of Novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) which is meant to provide context and policy guidance on the use of nOPV2 in response to Type 2 circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus (cVDPV2) during the Initial Use Period. This document is an addendum to the “Standard Operating Procedures: Responding to a poliovirus event or outbreak”, Version 3.1’ (SOPs) (5).