Polio this week as of 25 November 2020
Fahima Ahmed Hassan is a 25-year-old community mobilizer who goes the extra mile to ensure parents of children under the age of five are informed of Somalia’s polio vaccination campaigns and are ready for their children to be vaccinated. Read about Fahima and other Community mobilizers who build trust with communities ahead of crucial vaccination campaigns.
The GPEI has published an Interim guidance document on the use of Novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) which is meant to provide context and policy guidance on the use of nOPV2 in response to Type 2 circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus (cVDPV2) during the Initial Use Period. This document is an addendum to the “Standard Operating Procedures: Responding to a poliovirus event or outbreak”, Version 3.1’ (SOPs) (5).
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: two WPV1 cases, 24 cVDPV2 cases and 18 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: two WPV1 positive environmental samples and 21 cVDPV2 cases
- Burkina Faso: four cVDPV2 cases
- Côte d’Ivoire: 16 cVDPV2 cases and 4 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Niger: two cVDPV2 cases
- South Sudan: seven cVDPV2 cases and 2 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Sudan: two cVDPV2 cases
- Somalia: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Yemen: two cVDPV1 cases
