Pakistan + 29 more
Polio this week as of 24 March 2021
Attachments
Polio this week as of 24 March 2021
On Tuesday 16 March, Egypt and United Arab Emirates were elected to co-chair the new ministerial-level subcommittee on polio eradication in the Eastern Mediterranean Region giving a major push to polio eradication efforts in the region. Read more…
The Financial Accountability Committee (FAC) meets quarterly to advise the POB on key financial issues, ensure the quality of GPEI’s financial accountability practices, and serve as a forum for donor engagement on financial commitments and accountability requirements. Take a look at the new 2021 FAC terms of reference available here.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: three WPV1 and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Côte d’Ivoire: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Liberia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Niger: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- South Sudan: three cVDPV2 cases
- Tajikistan: two cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples