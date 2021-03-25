Polio this week as of 24 March 2021

On Tuesday 16 March, Egypt and United Arab Emirates were elected to co-chair the new ministerial-level subcommittee on polio eradication in the Eastern Mediterranean Region giving a major push to polio eradication efforts in the region. Read more…

The Financial Accountability Committee (FAC) meets quarterly to advise the POB on key financial issues, ensure the quality of GPEI’s financial accountability practices, and serve as a forum for donor engagement on financial commitments and accountability requirements. Take a look at the new 2021 FAC terms of reference available here.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):