Polio this week as of 24 June 2020
Dr Fiona Braka, Immunization Team Lead for WHO Nigeria, speaks about fighting polio outbreaks and toppling gender barriers.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
Afghanistan: three WPV1 cases, two WPV1 positive environmental samples and fourcVDPV2 cases
Pakistan: two WPV1 cases, and five WPV1 positive environmental samples
Cameroon: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Chad: 23 cVDPV2 cases
Côte d’Ivoire: eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Togo: two cVDPV2 cases
