Polio this week as of 24 June 2020

  • Dr Fiona Braka, Immunization Team Lead for WHO Nigeria, speaks about fighting polio outbreaks and toppling gender barriers.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

    • Afghanistan: three WPV1 cases, two WPV1 positive environmental samples and fourcVDPV2 cases

    • Pakistan: two WPV1 cases, and five WPV1 positive environmental samples

    • Cameroon: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

    • Chad: 23 cVDPV2 cases

    • Côte d’Ivoire: eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

    • Togo: two cVDPV2 cases

