Polio this week as of 23 September 2021

“Afghanistan is one of two countries in the world where polio remains endemic. With only one case of wild poliovirus reported so far this year, compared to 56 in 2020, there has never been a better time to eradicate polio. However, the polio programme will struggle to respond if the basic immunization infrastructure begins to collapse around it.” – Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, and Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean on their visit to Kabul. Read more …

At the end of June, GPEI announced a series of commitments to advance gender equality at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris. The Forum kickstarted a 5-year journey to accelerate ambitious action and implementation towards global gender equality. During this week’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), WHO held a side event to discuss the work of global health-related initiatives to tackle gender inequality and promote the need for gender transformative strategies in COVID-19 recovery and beyond. Jennifer E. Jones, first woman named Rotary President-Elect joined the panel discussion as GPEI’s core partners, highlighting the importance of addressing gender barriers not only in polio eradication, but also in global health. She reminded UNGA delegations that only through joint action among global health partners and communities, we will achieve our mutual public health goals, including polio eradication.