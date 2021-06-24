Pakistan + 30 more
Polio this week as of 22 June 2021
Attachments
“It leaves us with no option but to travel for miles and hours on foot to reach the children,” she says “Despite the challenges, I always try and motivate my teams, telling them that we are on a national mission to save the future of our children,” Says Zubaida Bibi, a polio worker in Pakistan. Read more of hers and other polio workers’ experiences in the fight against the virus.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case
Nigeria: three cVDPV2 cases
South Sudan: two cVDPV2 cases
Tajikistan: nine cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
See country sections below for more details.