Polio this week as of 22 June 2021

  • “It leaves us with no option but to travel for miles and hours on foot to reach the children,” she says “Despite the challenges, I always try and motivate my teams, telling them that we are on a national mission to save the future of our children,” Says Zubaida Bibi, a polio worker in Pakistan. Read more of hers and other polio workers’ experiences in the fight against the virus.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

  • Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample

  • Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case

  • Nigeria: three cVDPV2 cases

  • South Sudan: two cVDPV2 cases

  • Tajikistan: nine cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

See country sections below for more details.

