Polio this week as of 22 January 2020

The GPEI Polio Partners Group convened the eighth annual technical workshop on 6 December 2019 where a global overview of the status of poliovirus detection was presented among other polio updates. The meeting presentations are now available here.

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):

Afghanistan: one WPV1 case and three WPV1-positive environmental samples

Pakistan: two WPV1 cases, four WPV1-positive environmental samples and six cVDPV2 cases

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): ten cVDPV2 cases

Côte d’Ivoire: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Ghana: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Malaysia: two cVDPV1 cases

Philippines: two cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Togo: one cVDPV2 case

See country sections below for more details.