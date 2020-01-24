Polio this week as of 22 January 2020
The GPEI Polio Partners Group convened the eighth annual technical workshop on 6 December 2019 where a global overview of the status of poliovirus detection was presented among other polio updates. The meeting presentations are now available here.
Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
Afghanistan: one WPV1 case and three WPV1-positive environmental samples
Pakistan: two WPV1 cases, four WPV1-positive environmental samples and six cVDPV2 cases
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): ten cVDPV2 cases
Côte d’Ivoire: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Ghana: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Malaysia: two cVDPV1 cases
Philippines: two cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Togo: one cVDPV2 case
See country sections below for more details.