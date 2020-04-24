Pakistan + 19 more
Polio this week as of 22 April 2020
- The polio eradication programme is making an important contribution to the COVID-19 response across different regions in the world. In a candid statement, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director, WHO EMRO, highlights the programme’s activities in fighting the pandemic in the region. Read more…
- “I received a phone call from a 75-year-old man this morning. He was so scared and confused because of the coronavirus situation. He asked if sunbathing could help him stay protected from the virus,” Read more…
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 case
- Pakistan: two WPV1 cases, eight WPV1 positive environmental samples and seven cVDPV2 cases
- Cameroon: two cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Chad: six cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples