Polio this week as of 21 October 2020
World Polio Day is around the corner! Observed on the 24 October, the theme for 2020 is “A win against polio is a win for global health.” Mark your calendar to tune in for Rotary International’s World Polio Day Online Global Update, streamed in multiple languages around the world.
On 19 September 2019, a polio outbreak was declared in the Philippines after a 3-year-old child and several environmental samples tested positive for polioviruses. Fifteen other children have been paralyzed by polio since the outbreak started. As we approach World Polio Day this year, we are celebrating the heroes who have been working tirelessly to combat polio in the Philippines.
“The cultural and traditional situation in Afghanistan, and especially in Kandahar, is such that people don’t look up to women who are seeking education. I have faced numerous troubles since I have started to go to school.” … Read moreabout Dr Farima Azimi, a District Polio Officer who has overcome gender barriers to rise in Afghanistan’s polio programme and fight COVID-19.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 case, one WPV1positive environmental sample, 14 cVDPV2 cases and 2 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: two WPV1 cases and one WPV1 positive environmental sample
- Benin: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Burkina Faso: 21 cVDPV2 cases
- Côte d’Ivoire: 15 cVDPV2 cases
- Ethiopia: four cVDPV2 cases
- Mali: six cVDPV2 case
- Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case
- Somalia: five cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Sudan: 16 cVDPV2 cases
- Yemen: two cVDPV1 cases
