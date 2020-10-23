Polio this week as of 21 October 2020

World Polio Day is around the corner! Observed on the 24 October, the theme for 2020 is “A win against polio is a win for global health.” Mark your calendar to tune in for Rotary International’s World Polio Day Online Global Update, streamed in multiple languages around the world.

On 19 September 2019, a polio outbreak was declared in the Philippines after a 3-year-old child and several environmental samples tested positive for polioviruses. Fifteen other children have been paralyzed by polio since the outbreak started. As we approach World Polio Day this year, we are celebrating the heroes who have been working tirelessly to combat polio in the Philippines.

“The cultural and traditional situation in Afghanistan, and especially in Kandahar, is such that people don’t look up to women who are seeking education. I have faced numerous troubles since I have started to go to school.” … Read moreabout Dr Farima Azimi, a District Polio Officer who has overcome gender barriers to rise in Afghanistan’s polio programme and fight COVID-19.