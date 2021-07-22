Pakistan + 29 more
Polio this week as of 21 July 2021
In his latest blog, Bill Gates talks about the progress against polio made possible through the iron will of health workers and partners such as Rotary, GPEI’s support to COVID and new strategy to secure success. He calls on global solidarity/support to deliver on promise of polio-free world. Read more…
The GPEI welcomes the 20thReport of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) which provides independent assessments of the programme to help refine and improve the GPEI’s work.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Ethiopia: 10 cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
Liberia: one cVDPV2 case
Madagascar : two cVDPV1 cases
Nigeria: nine cVDPV2 case and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Senegal: one cVDPV2 case
South Sudan: one cVDPV2 case