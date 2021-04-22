Pakistan + 30 more

Polio this week as of 21 April 2021

  • The GPEI has made available reports from the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) meetings for Pakistan and Afghanistan which were held virtually in February and March this year.

  • The World Health Assembly (WHA) reports on both polio eradication and on polio transition planning/post-certification, which will help inform the discussions on polio eradication by Member States at the upcoming WHA on 24 May to 1 June, are now available here.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
    - Afghanistan: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    - Pakistan: three WPV1 and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    - Benin: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    - Iran: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    - Sierra Leone: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    - Tajikistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

