Polio this week as of 21 April 2021
Attachments
The GPEI has made available reports from the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) meetings for Pakistan and Afghanistan which were held virtually in February and March this year.
The World Health Assembly (WHA) reports on both polio eradication and on polio transition planning/post-certification, which will help inform the discussions on polio eradication by Member States at the upcoming WHA on 24 May to 1 June, are now available here.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: three WPV1 and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Benin: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Iran: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Sierra Leone: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Tajikistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples