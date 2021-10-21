Pakistan + 33 more
Polio this week as of 20 October 2021
Attachments
- This week, the GPEI got the greenlight to resume house-to-house vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan which had been halted for over three years. Starting November 8, the campaigns will target over 3.3 million children in parts of the country that were previously inaccessible. Read more on this positive development.
- For many of the women and men who spent their careers fighting polio, retirement offers not rest and relaxation, but a continuation of their life's work towards eradication. Across the Eastern Mediterranean Region, once and forever polio fighters are inspiring the next generation of eradicators with their commitment to the cause, and belief in the benefits of a polio-free future. Read more in our latest feature story.
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives)\
- Nigeria: 37 cVDPV2 cases and 19 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples\
- Senegal: one cVDPV2 case\
- Somalia: one cVDPD2 case