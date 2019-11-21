Polio this week as of 20 November 2019

US$2.6 billion. That is the amount pledged for polio eradication by global leaders at the Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi on 19 November 2019. Read more on the remarkable news.

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives): Afghanistan – one WPV1 case and two positive environmental samples; Pakistan— four WPV1 cases, two WPV1-positive environmental samples and two cVDPV2 cases; Nigeria – one cVDPV2 case; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo)- three cVDPV2 cases; Central African Republic – two cVDPV2 case; Angola— three cVDPV2 cases.