Pakistan + 25 more

Polio this week as of 20 January 2020

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

  • The 148th session of the Executive Board (EB) is currently underway with Member States meeting virtually to discuss the most pressing global health issues including COVID-19 and Polio. The EB reports on both polio eradication and on polio transition planning/post-certification are available here under “148 Executive Board”. These reports will help inform the discussions on polio eradication by Member States.

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

      • Pakistan: 10 WPV1 and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
      • Afghanistan: 15 cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
      • Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case
      • Chad: four CVDPV2 cases
      • Guinea: three cVDPV2 cases
      • Sudan: four cVDPV2 cases

Related Content