Polio this week as of 20 January 2020
The 148th session of the Executive Board (EB) is currently underway with Member States meeting virtually to discuss the most pressing global health issues including COVID-19 and Polio. The EB reports on both polio eradication and on polio transition planning/post-certification are available here under “148 Executive Board”. These reports will help inform the discussions on polio eradication by Member States.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: 10 WPV1 and three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Afghanistan: 15 cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 case
- Chad: four CVDPV2 cases
- Guinea: three cVDPV2 cases
- Sudan: four cVDPV2 cases
