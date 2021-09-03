Pakistan + 33 more
Polio this week as of 2 September 2021
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
- Ethiopia: two cVDPV2 cases
- Gambia: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Liberia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Mali: one cVDPV2 case
- Mauritania: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Niger: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Nigeria: twenty-three cVDPV2 cases and fifteen cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Senegal: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Sierra Leone: one cVDPV2 case
- Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 case