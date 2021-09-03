Pakistan + 33 more

Polio this week as of 2 September 2021

Polio this week as of 02 September 2021

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

    • Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
    • Ethiopia: two cVDPV2 cases
    • Gambia: four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Liberia: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Mali: one cVDPV2 case
    • Mauritania: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Niger: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Nigeria: twenty-three cVDPV2 cases and fifteen cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Senegal: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Sierra Leone: one cVDPV2 case
    • Tajikistan: one cVDPV2 case

