Polio this week as of 19 May 2021
- Come and join the virtual launch of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, at an online event on Thursday 10 June 2021 (at 2pm, Central European Summer Time). More information, including registration details, are available here, where you will find the ‘Save the Date’.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
Afghanistan: five cVDPV2 cases
Pakistan: one cVDPV2 case
China: one cVDPV3 positive environmental sample
Liberia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
Mali: one cVDPV2 case
Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample