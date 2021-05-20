Pakistan + 30 more

Polio this week as of 19 May 2021

  • Come and join the virtual launch of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, at an online event on Thursday 10 June 2021 (at 2pm, Central European Summer Time). More information, including registration details, are available here, where you will find the ‘Save the Date’.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

  • Afghanistan: five cVDPV2 cases

  • Pakistan: one cVDPV2 case

  • China: one cVDPV3 positive environmental sample

  • Liberia: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

  • Mali: one cVDPV2 case

  • Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

