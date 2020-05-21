Pakistan + 21 more
Polio this week as of 19 May 2020
Attachments
The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) of the GPEI has announced the appointment of new members of a reconstituted polio Transition Independent Monitoring Board (TIMB). Read more…
This month, world leaders have joined together to make several important commitments to strengthening public health infrastructure during the COVID-19 response – investments that will go a long way in protecting the most vulnerable communities, including those affected by polio. Read more…
Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
Afghanistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample and five cVDPV2 cases
Pakistan: nine WPV1 positive environmental samples and one cVDPV2 case