Polio this week as of 19 February 2020
- “Polio is one of the few diseases we can eradicate in the world in the next few years. This is a priority of the United Nations and I am extremely happy to see it is a clear priority for the Government of Pakistan.” – António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General during his recent visit to Pakistan. Read more…
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Afghanistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: five WPV1 cases and six WPV1 positive environmental samples
- Angola: one cVDPV2 case
- Côte d’Ivoire: six cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case
- Ghana: two cVDPV2 cases
- Philippines: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.
For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.
