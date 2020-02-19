Polio this week as of 19 February 2020

“Polio is one of the few diseases we can eradicate in the world in the next few years. This is a priority of the United Nations and I am extremely happy to see it is a clear priority for the Government of Pakistan.” – António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General during his recent visit to Pakistan. Read more…

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples): Afghanistan: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples Pakistan: five WPV1 cases and six WPV1 positive environmental samples Angola: one cVDPV2 case Côte d’Ivoire: six cVDPV2 positive environmental samples Ethiopia: one cVDPV2 case Ghana: two cVDPV2 cases Philippines: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample



See country sections below for more details.

NA: Onset of paralysis in most recent case is prior to 2017. Figures exclude non-AFP sources. In 2018, cVDPV includes all three serotypes 1, 2 and 3.

For Somalia: 1 cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 isolated from one AFP case.

