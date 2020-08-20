Polio this week as of 19 August 2020

A cVDPV1 outbreak has been detected in Yemen. WHO and UNICEF are supporting local health authorities to plan and launch an effective outbreak response to limit virus spread.

Next week the African Regional Certification Committee is anticipated to announce that the African Region has met the required standard to be certified as wild polio free. To mark the occasion, a live stream to the virtual ceremony will be publicly accessible via WHO channels and a dedicated website.

The 18th report of the Independent Monitoring Board has been published on the GPEI website. The report presents an analysis of the current status of eradication efforts and makes recommendations to help accelerate progress toward interruption of wild poliovirus and the absence of all circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPVs). The GPEI welcomes the IMB’s recommendations, scrutiny and shared commitment to polio eradication, and will continue to work closely with the IMB, polio-affected countries and partners to optimize the polio programme’s response. Dr Ana Elena Chevez has dedicated over twenty years of her life to protecting children from vaccine preventable diseases. In the latest story in our ‘Women Leaders’ series, she shares advice for the next generation of women leaders.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

Afghanistan: three WPV1 cases, one WPV1 positive environmental sample and five cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Pakistan: two WPV1 cases, two WPV1 positive environmental samples and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Cote d’Ivoire: four cVDPV2 cases

Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case

Somalia: two cVDPV2 cases and four cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

Sudan: two cVDPV2 cases

Yemen: 15 cVDPV1 cases