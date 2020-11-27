Pakistan + 24 more
Polio this week as of 18 November 2020
On 13 November, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Prequalification (PQ) program issued an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) recommendation for the type 2 novel oral polio vaccine (nOPV2). This will allow rollout of the vaccine for limited initial use in countries affected by circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreaks…Read more
“Unless we work at the community level, we’re not getting the full story. Ensuring community participation is the only way to achieve social transformation and to ensure that all children get immunized,” Explains Ms. Rina Dey who has spent over 25 years working in health and development.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 case, one WPV1 positive environmental sample and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Pakistan: one WPV1 case, three WPV1 positive environmental samples, three cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Burkina Faso: five cVDPV2 cases
- Democratic Republic of the Congo: three cVDPV2 cases
- Ghana: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Nigeria: one cVDPV2 case
- Sudan: five cVDPV2 cases and three positive environmental samples