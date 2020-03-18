Pakistan + 8 more
Polio this week as of 18 March 2020
- The COVID -19 pandemic response requires worldwide solidarity and an urgent global effort. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), with thousands of polio workers, and an extensive laboratory and surveillance network, has a moral imperative to ensure that these resources are used to support countries in their preparedness and response. Read more…
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and environmental samples):
- Pakistan: five WPV1 cases, three WPV1 positive environmental samples and 13 cVDPV2 cases
- Angola: one cVDPV2 case
- Chad: two cVDPV2 cases
- Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Malaysia: one cVDPV1 case