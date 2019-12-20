Polio this week as of 18 December 2019
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Report
Published on 18 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives): Afghanistan – two WPV1 cases and two WPV1-positive environmental samples. Pakistan – seven WPV1 cases, one cVDPV2 case and 12 WPV1-positive environmental samples. DR Congo – Eight cVDPV2 cases. Somalia – two cVDPV2-positive environmental sample. Angola – 11 cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2-positive environmental samples. Chad – one cVDPV2 case. Ethiopia – one cVDPV2-positive environmental sample. Ghana – three cVDPV2 cases.