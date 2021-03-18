Pakistan + 29 more
Polio this week as of 17 March 2021
“My daughter is 5 years old, and all the work I do with communities I do for her. She wants to study, and I hope one day she can become the Minister of Public Health. I hope by the time she grows up we will have eradicated polio and make sure women can have a chance for a good future in Afghanistan.”… Read more
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Pakistan: three WPV1 and eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Egypt: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Nigeria: three cVDPV2 cases
- South Sudan: four cVDPV2 cases
- Senegal: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Sierra Leone: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
See country sections for more details.