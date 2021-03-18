Pakistan + 29 more

Polio this week as of 17 March 2021

  • “My daughter is 5 years old, and all the work I do with communities I do for her. She wants to study, and I hope one day she can become the Minister of Public Health. I hope by the time she grows up we will have eradicated polio and make sure women can have a chance for a good future in Afghanistan.”… Read more

  • Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

    • Afghanistan: one cVDPV2 case and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Pakistan: three WPV1 and eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Egypt: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
    • Nigeria: three cVDPV2 cases
    • South Sudan: four cVDPV2 cases
    • Senegal: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
    • Sierra Leone: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

See country sections for more details.

