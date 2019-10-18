Polio this week as of 16 October 2019
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Report
Published on 16 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Preparations for World Polio Day taking place next week on 24 October are in full swing. On that day, the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication (GCC) is expected to declare poliovirus type 3 (WPV3) as globally eradicated. The event will be broadcast on the internet. Viewers are welcome to follow the proceedings through a WebEx broadcast that will be available here.
- The Polio Oversight board (POB) met on 6 September 2019 for its third meeting of the year to discuss the current status of work within the programme. The meeting summary is now available.
- Summary of new viruses (AFP cases and ES positives) this week: Pakistan — two WPV1-positive environmental samples; Philippines— two cVDPV1-positive environmental samples.