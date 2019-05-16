Polio this week as of 15 May 2019

On 9 May 2019, the World Health Organization received notification of the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) from an environmental sample, collected on 20 April, in Seestan and Balochistan province, Iran. The virus collected is an environmental sample only, and no associated cases of paralysis have been detected. Genetic sequencing confirmed it is linked to WPV1 circulating in Karachi, Pakistan. See country-specific sections below for more information.

On 21 May 2019, taking advantage of the presence of major Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) stakeholders attending the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, the GPEI is hosting an informal reception marking the launch of its new Polio Endgame Strategy 2019-2023: To Succeed by 2023 – Reaching Every Last Child for a Polio-Free World. Delegates who will be in Geneva are invited. Please RSVP here.