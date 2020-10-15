Polio this week as of 14 October 2020

Dear polio eradication supporter, last month I was delighted to join a very long-awaited celebration at the WHO African Regional Committee of a global public health milestone… Read more of Polio Oversight Board Chair’s quarterly letter .

Take a look at the newly published nOPV2 technical brief that provides a quick summary of the key operational considerations for the use of nOPV2 in outbreak response as a quick reference for EPI managers, immunization focal points, and field staff.