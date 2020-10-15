Pakistan + 25 more
Polio this week as of 14 October 2020
Dear polio eradication supporter, last month I was delighted to join a very long-awaited celebration at the WHO African Regional Committee of a global public health milestone… Read more of Polio Oversight Board Chair’s quarterly letter.
Take a look at the newly published nOPV2 technical brief that provides a quick summary of the key operational considerations for the use of nOPV2 in outbreak response as a quick reference for EPI managers, immunization focal points, and field staff.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: one WPV1 case, one WPV1positive environmental sample and 11 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Pakistan: three WPV1 cases, three WPV1 positive environmental samples and 10 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Burkina Faso: one cVDPV2 AFP case
- Côte d’Ivoire: four cVDPV2 cases
- Guinea: eleven cVDPV2 cases
- Mali: four cVDPV2 cases
- Niger: three cVDPV2 AFP cases
See country sections below for more details.